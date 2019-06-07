Cirelli netted three goals and added an assist in 10 games for Team Canada's silver-medal squad at the recent IIHF World Championship.

Cirelli continues to impress. He was one of the NHL's best penalty killers as a rookie last season and is poised to become a perennial Selke candidate. Cirelli has the talent to play up the lineup, but he'll be a stalwart as the Bolts' third-line pivot for the next couple seasons. His fantasy value will take a short-term hit because he just won't get power-play time. But Cirelli is an impressive young player who could surprise.