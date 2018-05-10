Cirelli has one goal and one assist in 10 postseason games so far this season.

Cirelli is just 20 and his workmanlike approach has impressed coaches and teammates alike. He delivered 11 points in 18 regular-season games and is looking every part the low-maintenance, clutch performer he has been in both the OHL and AHL so far. The two points may seem small for Cirelli, but this young man has a bright future as an elite, two-way shutdown pivot. Keep an eye on him for deep dynasty formats.