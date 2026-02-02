Cirelli (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Stadium Series game versus Boston.

Cirelli was injured after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic at center ice during the opening frame. The Lightning rolled out seven defensemen for Sunday's matchup, so they are currently down to 10 forwards against the Bruins. Tampa Bay has two more games remaining before the Olympic break. Cirelli can be considered day-to-day for now.