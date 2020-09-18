Cirelli left Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders favoring his knee, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Cirelli got tagged with the Islanders' Andres Lee, appearing to bump knees in open ice. Cirelli was able to skate to the bench under his own power, however, he went straight to the dressing room. As long as Cirelli is out, look for Cedric Paquette to elevate to the top-9 forward group.