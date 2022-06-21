Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Cirelli has picked up two points in three games against the Avalanche, an uptick in scoring after he went without a point in the last four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 24-year-old center continues to play a steady two-way game on the second line. He's up to two goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 20 playoff outings.