Cirelli scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers.

The 21-year-old has snapped out of a nine-game scoring slump in style, notching four goals in the last three games. Cirelli gets lost in the shuffle on a dominant offense led by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but the second-year center has some scoring talent of his own, even if he doesn't get the premium ice time needed to display it on a consistent basis.