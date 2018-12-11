Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights lamp twice against Rangers
Cirelli scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers.
The 21-year-old has snapped out of a nine-game scoring slump in style, notching four goals in the last three games. Cirelli gets lost in the shuffle on a dominant offense led by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but the second-year center has some scoring talent of his own, even if he doesn't get the premium ice time needed to display it on a consistent basis.
