Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights the lamp in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli scored a goal on his only shot, held a plus-2 rating and added two penalty minutes during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.
Cirelli now has notched points in three straight games and goals in back-to-back games after burying his seventh of the year Sunday. The 28-year-old is now up to 11 points through 12 games this season, a near point-per-game pace. However, his seven goals have come on 35 percent marksmanship, so it would be fair to assume that might be an unsustainable rate throughout the full season.
