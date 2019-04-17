Cirelli collected an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 series loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old pivot marveled in his rookie campaign, as Cirelli crafted 19 goals and 39 total points to complement a plus-25 rating without missing a game in the regular season. His robust offensive total is especially impressive when you consider that he was heavily deployed on the penalty kill (2:43) and fell short of averaging 15 minutes of ice time per game. He's worth considering as a sleeper for the late rounds in fantasy drafts during the fall.