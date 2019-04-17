Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lone assist not enough
Cirelli collected an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 series loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 21-year-old pivot marveled in his rookie campaign, as Cirelli crafted 19 goals and 39 total points to complement a plus-25 rating without missing a game in the regular season. His robust offensive total is especially impressive when you consider that he was heavily deployed on the penalty kill (2:43) and fell short of averaging 15 minutes of ice time per game. He's worth considering as a sleeper for the late rounds in fantasy drafts during the fall.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Finishes rookie season strong•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sets up goal in rout•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Playing well beyond his years•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in last three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...