Cirelli (shoulder) will make his season debut against Toronto on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Cooper will play Saturday. He is expected to see third line action, between Vladislav Namestnikov and Ross Colton. Cirelli had 17 goals and 43 points in 76 games last season.
