Cirelli has one assist in his last 16 games.
He has also gone 19 games without a goal. Cirelli has taken a step back offensively this season with just 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 43 games. But he's not alone on the Bolts, which have struggled as a team to deliver offense at times this year. Cirelli will play an important role in the postseason, but may not deliver what fantasy managers need in the stretch run.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Notches assist Thursday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gathers helper•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Records assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Special teams goal keys rally•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in return•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock•