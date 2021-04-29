Cirelli has one assist in his last 16 games.

He has also gone 19 games without a goal. Cirelli has taken a step back offensively this season with just 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 43 games. But he's not alone on the Bolts, which have struggled as a team to deliver offense at times this year. Cirelli will play an important role in the postseason, but may not deliver what fantasy managers need in the stretch run.