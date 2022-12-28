Cirelli has seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games since his return from injury.
Cirelli also has four hits, five blocks and 24 shots while averaging 15:21 in ice time. It's really just a matter of time before he starts tickling the twine a bit more -- his 4.3 shooting percent is well below his career mark of 13.2. Expect more goals from Cirelli soon.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two assists in season debut•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Makes season debut Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Close to return•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Still weeks away•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On the ice but not near return•