Cirelli will be under pressure to add more offence to a Lightning squad that lost key depth contributors in the offseason.

There's a big offensive drop off at forward after Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel, so Cirelli will need to pick up some of the scoring that the departed Alex Killorn put up. Cirelli is best known for his penalty killing and since his debut (late 2018), he has scored 11 shorthanded goals. The next closest contributor since that time has just three. Cirelli's best season (44 points) came in 2019-20, and he scored at a 41-point pace (29 in 58 games) after returning from injury last season. His offensive skills don't leap off the page, but he works hard. The pressure is on for Cirelli to deliver 50-55 points. It remains to be seen if he can do it.