Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Needs to shoot more
Cirelli scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
It's his second goal and ninth point in 16 games. Cirelli's shooting percentage is down from last year, but given his limited experience, we don't know if his 15.4 percent from 2018-19 is repeatable. His faceoff win rate is down, too, but that could be a function of team malaise -- the Bolts haven't been good so far. Cirelli remain a solid 40-point player, but we'd like to see him fire a few more pucks overall. He can't score if he won't shoot.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Unavailable against Rangers•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Doubtful against Rangers•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Fantasy value on rise•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.