Cirelli scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

It's his second goal and ninth point in 16 games. Cirelli's shooting percentage is down from last year, but given his limited experience, we don't know if his 15.4 percent from 2018-19 is repeatable. His faceoff win rate is down, too, but that could be a function of team malaise -- the Bolts haven't been good so far. Cirelli remain a solid 40-point player, but we'd like to see him fire a few more pucks overall. He can't score if he won't shoot.