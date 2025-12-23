Cirelli scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Cirelli's second-period tally answered the Blues' lone goal from Justin Faulk. The goal ended a nearly month-long slump for Cirelli, who was limited to three assists over 13 contests between tallies. The center is up to 10 goals, 20 points, 59 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 32 appearances this season.