Cirelli scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Cirelli remains hot on offense -- he has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 27-year-old center broke up Yaroslav Askarov's shutout bid in the second period. Cirelli now has 15 goals, 33 points, 67 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 34 appearances this season. He continues to see time in all situations while playing at a career-best pace.