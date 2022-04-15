Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Thursday.
He scored 1:58 into overtime to lift the team to a comeback win. Cirelli has 41 points in 69 games and is within three points of equalling his career mark set in 2019-20. The 20-year-old has three points (one goal, two assists) in his lat three games.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sets up two more Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Strikes early in third period•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Collects assist in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Eight points in last 12 games•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores game-winner Thursday•