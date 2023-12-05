Cirelli had two goals in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.

Cirelli enjoyed his first multi-goal game and his second multi-point outing of the 2023-24 campaign. He's up to five markers and 11 points in 25 appearances this year. Cirelli's offense has trickled in throughout the season with his longest scoring streak being a three-game stretch from Oct. 14-17. Since then, he's failed to factor on the scoresheet in even back-to-back contests.