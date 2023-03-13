Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Cirelli (upper body) after Sunday's loss to Winnipeg, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
"Honestly, I don't know yet. It's too early to tell," said Cooper when asked about Cirelli's availability for Tuesday's game in New Jersey. Cirelli scored two points in 10:40 of ice time before leaving Sunday.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Goal and assist Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores goal in loss to Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Stays warm with goal•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Second straight multi-point game•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Finds back of net Saturday•