Cirelli posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
Cirelli picked up the secondary helper on Alex Killorn's second-period tally. With four points in his last six games, Cirelli has remained productive in a second-line role. The 23-year-old is up to nine tallies, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 37 hits and 24 blocked shots through 27 appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gathers helper•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Records assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Special teams goal keys rally•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in return•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Out for next two games•