Cirelli posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Cirelli picked up the secondary helper on Alex Killorn's second-period tally. With four points in his last six games, Cirelli has remained productive in a second-line role. The 23-year-old is up to nine tallies, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 37 hits and 24 blocked shots through 27 appearances.