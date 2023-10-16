Cirelli scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 road setback against the Senators.

Cirelli leveled the scoring at 1-1 early in a seesaw second period, with helpers to Darren Raddysh and Tanner Jeannot, but the lead wouldn't last long. The veteran pivot added a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two blocked shots while winning 11 of his 20 faceoff attempts in 21:20 of ice time. He'll look to keep it going in the conclusion of the three-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo.