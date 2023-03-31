Cirelli posted two assists and three shots in the Lightning's 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
Cirelli picked up helpers on both of Patrick Maroon's goals. This performance snaps a four-game point drought as he looks to get back on track offensively. On the season, Cirelli has 11 goals and 27 points in 53 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: No update after game•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Goal and assist Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores goal in loss to Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Stays warm with goal•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Second straight multi-point game•