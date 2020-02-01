Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Notches two points in win
Cirelli had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
The center set up Ondrej Palat for the opening tally just 4:07 into the game. Cirelli continues to thrive in a top-six role, with four goals and five helpers over his last six games. He's up to 36 points, 82 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating through 50 contests this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Plucks apple Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Tallies first career hat trick•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two helpers against Kings•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On career pace•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Star rising•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game on rise•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.