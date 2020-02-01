Cirelli had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

The center set up Ondrej Palat for the opening tally just 4:07 into the game. Cirelli continues to thrive in a top-six role, with four goals and five helpers over his last six games. He's up to 36 points, 82 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating through 50 contests this season.