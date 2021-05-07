Cirelli has just one assist in his last 20 games.
This offensive slump can't continue, right? Cirelli must be fighting through an injury. How else do you explain 21 points in 27 games, followed by one in the next 20? Cirelli as been clutch at every level and league, and he offers more on-ice value than points. But that Selke nomination will have to wait a few seasons.
