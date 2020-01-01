Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On career pace
Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 over Buffalo.
It's his second, two-point game in his last three outings. Cirelli has nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 37 games this season. That's a 58-point pace which will be the best of his young career. Couple that with the strength of his two-way play and Cirelli is becoming a force on the ice and in fantasy.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Star rising•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game on rise•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores in third straight•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shoots and scores•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Needs to shoot more•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.