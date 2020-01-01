Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 over Buffalo.

It's his second, two-point game in his last three outings. Cirelli has nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 37 games this season. That's a 58-point pace which will be the best of his young career. Couple that with the strength of his two-way play and Cirelli is becoming a force on the ice and in fantasy.