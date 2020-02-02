Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On modest three-game point streak
Cirelli collected an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
Once again, Cirelli found Ondrej Palat for a goal, this one being an empty-netter to seal Saturday's win. Cirelli has four points in his last three games and 10 in his last seven. For the season, he's at 37 points (13 goals, 24 helpers), 84 shots and a plus-20 rating in 51 contests. He'll almost certainly establish a new career high in points, and by now, the 22-year-old should have the attention of fantasy owners.
