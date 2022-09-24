Cirelli (shoulder) was on the ice Thursday at training camp working on skills, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
Cirelli is not expected to rejoin the team until late November and was in the red non-contact jersey. But he did look sharp skating and shooting, and he was working on skills that he wasn't able to do over the summer because of rehabilitation.
