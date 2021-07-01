Cirelli provided a goal and 12 PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Montreal in Game 2. He also dished out five hits.
Cirelli wristed a shot from the point 6:40 into the second period that found its way past Carey Price, giving the Lightning a 1-0 lead. It was Cirelli's first point of the series and just his second goal in the last 12 contests. He also racked up a minor penalty for cross-checking, along with a 10-minute misconduct, at the game's final buzzer. Cirelli has five goals and six assists with a plus-8 rating and 20 PIM through 20 postseason games.
