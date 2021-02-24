Cirelli (upper body) won't play in either leg of the Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back set against Carolina, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli will have missed the last six games by the end of Thursday's clash, though coach Jon Cooper remains hopeful that he'll soon be categorized as day-to-day. That doesn't exactly sound like a ringing endorsement of Cirelli's availability for Saturday's matchup with Dallas, but more information about the second-line center's status should surface prior to that contest.