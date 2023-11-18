Cirelli (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Cirelli was injured Thursday versus the Blackhawks after he blocked a shot in the second stanza. Cirelli will be replaced in the lineup by Cole Koepke, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday. Cirelli had two goals and seven points in 17 games before his injury.
