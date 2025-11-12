default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cirelli (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli will miss his second straight game due to the injury. The 28-year-old's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Panthers. Cirelli's absence will lead to a larger role for Yanni Gourde in Wednesday's contest.

More News