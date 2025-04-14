Cirelli notched two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Cirelli had a hand in the Lightning's first two goals, scored by Jake Guentzel and Ryan McDonagh. With five points over his last three outings, Cirelli has rebounded from a lull that saw him log just one helper between March 27 and April 7, a span of six games. For the season, the two-way center is up to 27 goals, 31 assists, 157 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 78 appearances. Unless he's rested for one of the Lightning's last two regular-season games, he has a decent chance to earn his first 60-point campaign.