Cirelli played through a wrist injury in the playoffs and requires offseason surgery, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Despite a five-game pointless streak across Rounds 2 and 3, Cirelli was reasonably productive in the playoffs, closing out the Cup run with six points in his final eight contests. Still, Cirelli took a significant step back in 2020-21 with just 22 points in 50 games after producing 44 in 68 the year prior, so fantasy managers will want to proceed with some caution heading into drafts this fall.