Cirelli has 24 points and a plus-16 rating in 62 games in his first NHL season.

Cirelli's contributions extend far beyond the score sheet. At just 21, he has become one of the Bolts best defenders and penalty killers. And he's a demon in the faceoff circle with a 52.36 winning percentage there. Cirelli may only have 24 points in 62 games this year, but he's demonstrating a Selke-like poise as a guy just barely able to legally drink in the U.S. We like his future. A lot. His attention to detail is well beyond his years. Those points will come.