Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Plucks apple Wednesday
Cirelli notched an assist and dished five hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Cirelli sparked the play that led to the Lightning's first goal, earning the secondary helper on Tyler Johnson's marker. In his last five games, Cirelli has three tallies and four assists. He's at 34 points, 80 shots on goal and 63 hits through 49 contests in a top-six role.
