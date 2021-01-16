Cirelli posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Cirelli had the secondary helper on Alex Killorn's goal in the second period, which gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Through the first two games of the year, Cirelli has three points, seven shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 23-year-old center has good chemistry with Killorn and Tyler Johnson, who will likely comprise the Lightning's second line this year.
