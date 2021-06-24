Cirelli registered a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Cirelli set up Brayden Point's goal that opened the scoring late in the first period, then he tallied one of his own in the middle frame, getting behind the New York defense and beating Semyon Varlamov five-hole to put the Lightning up 2-0. It snapped an eight-game goal drought for Cirelli, who also enjoyed his first multi-point performance since the opening round. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists through 17 postseason contests.