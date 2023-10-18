Cirellii picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Sabres.

Cirelli set up Brandon Hagel's goal in the second period, cutting Tampa's deficit to 3-2. The 26-year-old Cirelli has points in three straight games, recording a goal and two assists in that span. After tallying just 11 goals and 29 points in 58 games last season, Cirelli is looking to bounce back in 2023-24. He'll work in a top-six role, centering the Lightning's second line, while seeing some power-play time on the second unit.