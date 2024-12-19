Cirelli (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis.
Cirelli has 12 goals and 27 points in 28 outings this campaign. If Cirelli isn't available Thursday, then Cam Atkinson will probably draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 10.
