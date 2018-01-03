Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ranks second in points for AHL squad
Cirelli has six goals and 23 points through 33 games for AHL Syracuse.
Cirelli's adjustment to the AHL went flawlessly, as he ranks second on his team in points and has earned consistent power-play exposure. The Lightning likely want to keep him in the minors as much as possible so he can continue to develop, and this Tampa squad is gelling enough right now to not need his services. If the Lightning lose a center to injury, though, Cirelli could get a shot with the big club.
