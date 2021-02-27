Cirelli (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday night's game versus Dallas, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Cirelli has missed Tampa Bay's last six games with an upper-body injury, but he'll return to a prominent role Saturday, centering the Lightning's second line against the Stars. He's racked up four goals and 10 points through 12 games this campaign.
