Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock
Cirelli (lower body) will suit up for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cirelli sat out Tuesday's loss to the Rangers but was able to shake off the injury quick enough to gear up Wednesday. He has posted four helpers, 12 PIM and 15 shots on net over 10 games this year, and he'll center the third line in this outing.
