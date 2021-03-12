Cirelli notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Cirelli has picked up three goals and three helpers in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old is up to 16 points, 35 shots, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating through 19 contests. He's contributed three power-play points and two shorthanded goals -- Cirelli's an all-situations center cemented in a top-six role.