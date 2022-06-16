Cirelli logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Cirelli had a four-game point drought entering Wednesday, but he snapped it by assisting on a Mikhail Sergachev tally. The 24-year-old Cirelli has served as more of a shutdown center in these playoffs, posting six points, 34 shots on net, 55 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 18 contests overall. He'll likely see a lot of the Nathan MacKinnon line, so Cirelli shouldn't be counted on for a significant uptick in offense as the Lightning try for a three-peat.