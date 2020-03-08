Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Boston.

He has put up points in back-to-back games. Cirelli's great season continues -- he has 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games. But his pace has slowed in the last 13 games. Cirelli has just four points (one goal, three assists) in that span. Still, his ascension among great two-way pivots continues. He's better than Sean Couturier and Jordan Staal were at the same point in their careers, but not quite a good as Patrice Bergeron. That's impressive company.