The Lightning are hopeful Cirelli (upper body) will return Saturday against Ottawa, reports Joe Smith of The Athletic.
The talented pivot sat out Thursday's game; it was his first missed contest of the season. The future Selke Trophy winner is on pace for his first 50-plus point season. An update on his status will likely come right before game time Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sidelined by upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On career-best pace•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two tallies in win over Wild•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Buries goal in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two-point effort against Sens•