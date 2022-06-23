Cirelli scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Cirelli buried a rebound to open the scoring just 36 seconds into the game. The 24-year-old center has now scored in consecutive games after going 13 straight contests without a tally. Cirelli now has three goals and five assists through 21 playoff games. He'll look to get on the scoresheet again Friday as the Lightning try to avoid elimination in Game 5.