Cirelli scored and collected an assist in a 7-6 overtime win versus the Devils on Wednesday.

Cirelli missed the Lightning's last game but suited up Wednesday, finishing his night with a pair of even-strength points to go along with 18:36 of ice time, most among Tampa Bay forwards. Cirelli snapped a six-game pointless drought with his second multi-point outing of 2019-20.

