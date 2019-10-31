Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores first goal of 2019-20
Cirelli scored and collected an assist in a 7-6 overtime win versus the Devils on Wednesday.
Cirelli missed the Lightning's last game but suited up Wednesday, finishing his night with a pair of even-strength points to go along with 18:36 of ice time, most among Tampa Bay forwards. Cirelli snapped a six-game pointless drought with his second multi-point outing of 2019-20.
