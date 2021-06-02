Cirelli scored the game-winning goal, fired three shots on net and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.
Cirelli gave the Lightning some necessary insurance at 8:06 of the third period. The center has produced three goals and two assists in eight playoff contests so far -- his tally Tuesday snapped a three-game point drought. The 23-year-old has added 28 hits, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating as the Lightning's primary second-line center.
