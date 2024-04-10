Cirelli picked up a goal on three shots in a 5-2 victory over Columbus on Tuesday.

After missing Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, Cirelli returned to his regular spot on the second line centering Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos. Cirelli ended up scoring the game-winning goal and finished with three shots and a plus-3 rating in 16:28 of ice time. In his past five games, Cirelli has put up seven points - four goals and three assists - and the Lightning look to carry this momentum into the playoffs.