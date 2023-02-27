Cirelli found the back of the net in a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Cirelli's marker came at 16:06 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He has nine goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season. Cirelli has provided three goals over his last four outings.
